|
|
The children of the former mayor of Piscataway, N.J., Helen Roth Merolla, announce with sadness the death of their mother on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Pine Run Health Center in Doylestown, Pa., after a brief illness.
Services are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to are appreciated.
To offer condolences and to view a full obituary, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Gleason Funeral Home,
Somerset, N.J.
gleasonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 12, 2020