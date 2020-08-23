1/
Helen T. Parkinson
Helen T. Parkinson (Bremser), passed on August 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Charles Edward Parkinson Jr. She was 88.

She is survived by her children Chuck, Mary Anne Frentzen (Greg), Edward, Tim (Patty), Ken (Heather), and Patricia Mitchell (Ian), 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Catherine (Aunt Cassie) Parkinson.

Interment will limited to family only on August 27, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd, Newtown, PA 18940.

In lieu of flowers, donations to "Univest Bank & Trust Co, Trustee of the Edward Parkinson Special Needs Trust, dated 3/22/2018" would be greatly appreciated.

John J Bryers FH

Willow Grove PA 19090

Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
