Helene Alexander of North Wales, Pa. died peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. She was 76.
She was the beloved wife of 34 years to Merrill Alexander.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Helene was the daughter of the late Martin and Helen Polo Keane. She was a proud 1962 graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls.
She enjoyed the many cruises to tropical destinations and times spent at the beach in New Jersey, but she cherished the times she spent surrounded by her beloved family. Helene will be greatly missed, but eternally loved and remembered as a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Helene is survived by her loving and devoted children and step-children: Jack Davis and his wife, Paulina, of South Mills, N.C., Christopher Davis of Virginia Beach, Va., Joseph Davis and his wife, Karen, of Warrington, Pa., Shirley Bayer of North Wales, Pa., Michelle Matthews and Tracy Alexander of Warminster, Pa. She is also survived by her brother, Martin Keane (Geraldine), her 10 loving grandchildren: Shawn, Jayme, Heather, Kirby, Ryan, Christopher, Mary, Joseph, Catherine, and Natalie, and her five dear great grandchildren: Kayden, Layla, Rylie, Emma, and Lincoln.
Helene's family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Rd., North Wales, PA 19454. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Jefferson Home Hospice, 2510 Maryland Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090.