Helene Eve Thompson of Perkasie died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health in Abington. She was 75.
Helene was the loving and devoted wife of Eugene G. Thompson.
Born and raised in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Ellwood R. and Helen Galka Decker, and was preceded in death by her brother, Ellwood R. Decker Jr.
Helene attended the Pen Ryn School and later earned her associate degree in Human Services from Bucks County Community College.
She would go on to lead a varied career, first with Sears in Doylestown and later with the Village Pharmacy and True Value/Ace Hardware in Plumsteadville, and eventually as an assistant manager for Builder's Square, where her talent for interior design was quickly showcased.
Her diverse experience would eventually lead her to owning her own business, Helene's Snack Shop in Doylestown, where her skillset truly shined. Her creative cuisine and sandwiches along with unmatched customer service would win over the hearts of many in the Doylestown area. Over the course of 13 years under her leadership, the business would grow substantially until it was turned over to new ownership five years ago. Even in retirement, Helene never slowed down and kept busy as a lunch attendant for Pennridge South Junior High School.
Helene was an active member of the Second Baptist Church of Doylestown, where she would selflessly volunteer her time and talents. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed golfing, bird watching, and cooking, among many other hobbies.
She was generous and always giving of herself to those around her. She will be dearly missed by the countless many whose lives she touched.
In addition to her husband, Helene is survived by her children, Jo Ann Thompson of Perkasie and Patrick Thompson (Valerie) of Doylestown; grandchildren, Rileigh, Reed, and Kieran Thompson; sister- in-law, Mary Decker, nephew, Ellwood R. Decker III; brother-in-law, Ken Thompson (Janice), nephew, Beno Thompson (Tina), and great-nephew, Rider. She is also survived by her best friend, Sherry Orr, as well as many other extended family and friends.
Helene's family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. until her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Second Baptist Church of Doylestown, 6055 Swamp Rd., Fountainville, PA 18923. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Second Baptist Church of Doylestown at the above address, or to the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 2, 2020