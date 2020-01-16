|
|
Hendrina E. Dors of Sellersville died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hidden Meadows on the Ridge. She was 101 years old and the wife of the late Fred Dors, who died July 5, 2003.
Henny, as she was called, was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands in 1918.
She studied dress design at Girls Commercial High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. Upon graduation in June of 1935, she was employed at Macy's at Herald Square in New York City. She met her future husband, Fred, at the New York World's Fair in October of 1940. They were married on July 6, 1941 at Trinity Methodist Church in Richmond Hill, N.Y.
Henny and Fred moved to Long Island in 1951 to raise their two daughters. During that time, Henny worked at the Hicksville Public Library. The family worshiped at Hicksville Methodist Church. She was a member of Emera Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, serving as the Worthy Matron in 1980.
Upon retirement to Florida in 1981, she was an active member of Asbury Methodist Church and the Community UCC Church, where she sang in the church choir. She continued to enjoy fraternal life and remained involved in the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and Ladies of the Oriental Shrine. Henny and Fred returned north in 2002 and settled in Pennsylvania to live near their daughters and their families.
Henny will be greatly missed by: her daughters, Francine Duncan (Thomas) and Joanna Marmelstein (David); her grandchildren: Elizabeth McDevitt (Robert), Andrew Duncan (Yvonne), David Kaphan, Aaron Thomas (Tiffany) and Edith Marmelstein; and her great-grandchildren: Megan McDevitt, Matthew McDevitt and Channing Duncan.
A graveside service will begin at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Doylestown Cemetery, 215 E. Court Street, Doylestown.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 16, 2020