Henk Vanderlely Sr. of Bedminster Township passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Hidden Meadows on the Ridge, West Rockhill Township. He was 83.
He was the beloved husband of Betty Vanderlely. The couple would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Rotterdam, Holland on Feb. 21, 1936, Henk was a son of the late Hendrik and Anna Vanderlely. Henk's family immigrated to the U.S. in 1953 with dreams of a better life in the U.S. The family received sponsorship from a Plumsteadville farmer.
Henk was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving his country from 1956 to 1960. He married his Bedminster native wife in 1960. They purchased land in 1965 and built their home in Bedminster, where he resided for life.
Henk spent his working career as a machinist working for Keller Corporation, Chem Pump and American Olean Tile. In his free time, Henk was an avid reader and enjoyed working on his train display. He loved engaging in political debates.
In addition to his wife, Henk is survived by a son, Henk Vanderlely Jr. and his wife, Gina Frederick, and a daughter, Karen Delp and her husband, Tom McKinley. His pride and joy were his three grandsons, Jason Delp, Stephen Delp, and Leo Vanderlely Frederick. Henk's three cherished great grandchildren were Gavin Delp, Brecken Delp, Summer Delp. Also surviving are his two brothers, Hans Vanderlely and his companion, Janet Pursell Allen, and Tom Vanderlely Sr. and his wife, Priscilla.
Henk's memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Shelly Funeral Home, Easton & Keller Church Roads, Plumsteadville, where the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Henk's honor to the Christian Appalachian Project, P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555, or the , 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Apr. 28, 2019