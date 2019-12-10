|
Henry G. Rems of Willow Grove passed Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He was 88.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Branin) Rems; his children, Bruce Rems (Sue) and Brian Rems (Judy); his grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa), Brian (Aimee), Stephen (Lisa), Sarah (Tim), Matthew (Laura), and Justin (Sarah); his great grandchildren, Aiden, Emma, Carson, and Reaghan; his sister, Marty Severn; his brother, Lewis Rems (Carol); and his many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Rems and Irene Rems (James), and his brother, Richard Rems.
Henry grew up in Abington and met his wife in the Abington school system. After serving in the U.S. Navy, they were married in 1953 and settled in Abington to raise their family.
He worked as a mechanic at Bert's Sunoco in Willow Grove before opening Rems Mobil in Abington in 1965. He was a quiet man who believed in hard work and helping others.
He was known for driving customers home when they dropped off their cars for repairs and afterwards he would drive the car back to the customers house. He continued to work hard and eventually bought Rems Automotive in Willow Grove, running both businesses for a number of years before leaving the gas station.
Even though he worked long hours, he always made time in his day to watch his sons play football or lacrosse during their time at Abington High School. Years later, you would find him in the stands watching his grandsons play football for Upper Moreland High School. He also was active with Boy Scout Troop 72 in Abington, where his sons and grandsons followed in his footsteps and attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
He was generous with donating to the community, whether it was sponsoring little league, sports, buying plants and fertilizer, or golf outings. He quietly gave back to the community in which he lived and worked.
He continued to work full time until recently when his health would not allow it. He still wanted to know how the day went, but mostly, how were his customers. To the end, his customers were important to him.
His family would like to thank Abington Hospice for their care and dedication to Henry and to all his friends, especially Sue Collins, and customers who have held Henry and his family in love and care during this time.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, Dec. 11, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 12, at the John J. Bryers Funeral Home, 406 Easton Rd., Willow Grove, PA 19090, where his funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Abington Hospice or to a Veterans charity in Henry's name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 10, 2019