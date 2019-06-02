|
|
Henry K. Strawn Jr., a lifelong resident of Doylestown and Warrington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 87 and the husband of Shirley Ann (Yowell) Strawn.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Henry and Dorothy Crouthamel Strawn.
Henry attended both Pennsylvania State University and Delaware Valley University, graduating with a degree in Engineering. As an alumni, Henry was awarded the Delaware Valley University Award. After school, Henry started his career with Procter and Gamble and then moved onto FMC-Link Belt, where he worked until retirement in 1996.
Henry's hobbies included hunting and fishing, as well as painting. Henry had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed his mountain house in the Poconos. He had a giving nature and enjoyed helping the community when he could. He helped to build Kids Castle at Central Park and donated many hours to his church.
Other organizations that he belonged to were Boy Scouts of America and Washington Crossing the Delaware Foundation. He was an active troop leader in Hartsville, Pa. and crossed the Delaware in the Washington reenactment for several years.
Henry served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for many years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. In 1976, Henry won the prestigious Four Chaplins Award in recognition for outstanding service to people and community regardless of race or faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Henry K. Strawn III, his wife, Cynthia A. Scott, John E. Strawn, his wife, Jody Bortne, and David K. Strawn, his wife, Denise M. Ramirez-Strawn; his grandchildren: Bryan Strawn, his wife, Joanne, Chloe Strawn, Dylan Strawn, his wife, Susan, Jimmy McDonough, his wife, Erica, and Jacky McDonough; seven great-grandchildren; as well as his sisters: Dorothy Webb, her husband, Bill, Susan Doerfler, her husband, Nick, and Nancy DiValentino, her husband, Sam.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 127 East Court Street, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Doylestown Cemetery.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 2, 2019