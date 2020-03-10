|
Henry Sherwood Carey, Jr., formerly of Erwinna, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in The Community at Rockhill, West Rockhill Township. He was 86.
He was the beloved husband of the late Velma Ruth (McGraw) Carey for 59 years until her death in 2017.
Reared on a farm in Carversville, he was the son of the late Henry S., Sr. and Mildred (Spielman) Carey.
As a teenager, he enjoyed raising sheep.
A graduate of New Hope-Solebury High School, Henry would later attend Lehigh University and Penn State University before graduating from the Philadelphia Technical Institute.
He was a long-time member of Point Pleasant Community Baptist Church. Mr. Carey had also served as president of the Carversville Cemetery Committee for many years.
From 1958 to 1962, Henry had been employed by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Washington, D.C. as a mechanical engineering draftsman. He later worked at the Naval Air Development Center, Warminster from 1962 to 1989.
Henry also produced and sold hay from the family farm in Erwinna from 1978-2009 and was the owner and operator of Carey's Berries, a pick-your own strawberry business, from 1981 to 1984.
It is as that "tiller of the soil and keeper of the flock" that Henry would most like to be remembered. Happiest in his hayfields and garden, Henry was also a music lover and an accomplished guitarist. He also enjoyed studying Japanese culture.
Mr. Carey is survived by his two children, Christopher P. Carey, of Stevenson Ranch, California, and Diana M. Carey, of Yokohama, Japan.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Mark S. Carey, and a sister, Louise A. Carey.
Public graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 12, in Carversville Cemetery, 3736 Aquetong Rd., Carversville, PA 18913.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Point Pleasant Community Baptist Church, 35 River Rd., Point Pleasant, PA 18950.
