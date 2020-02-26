|
Herbert C. Crouthamel, a lifelong resident of Bucks County, passed away on Feb. 13, 2020 at Pine Run. He was 93.
He was the husband of the late Vivian M. Crouthamel who passed in 2008.
Herbert grew up in Ivyland, resided in Chalfont and later moving to Pine Run in Doylestown.
He was a 2nd class petty office in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until 1946, earning Good Conduct and Victory medals. Following his discharge he was a car salesman and a machinist. He volunteered at Doylestown Hospital for many years. One of Herbert's great joys came from driving school bus for 35 years for the children of Central Bucks.
Herbert is survived by his daughter, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services and interment will be private.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown
www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Feb. 26, 2020