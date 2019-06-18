|
|
Herman B. Schwass of Hatboro went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019, surrounded by his children. He was 87.
Born in Philadelphia in 1931, he was the son of the late Gotthard and Lily Semmler Schwass, and the husband for 62 years to the late Norma E. Schwass, who passed away in June 2018.
Herman moved to Germany at the age of 5 and returned to the United States at the age of 15 with his brother, Walter. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany from December 1952 to December 1954 during the Korean War.
He worked as a tool and dye maker for the Jade Corporation until his retirement and was a lifelong member of Independent Bible Church, Hatboro.
Herman is survived by his three children: Linda Menge (Arnold) of Doylestown, David Schwass (Lynne) of Doylestown and Jeanette Schwass of Hatboro; his five grandchildren: Geoffrey Menge (fiancée, Sara) of New York City, Tyler Menge of Hatboro, and Eric, Emma and Elisabeth Schwass, all of Doylestown; his brothers, Daniel Schwass (Edelgard) and Martin Schwass (Karin) of Germany; as well as many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Germany.
He was preceded in death by his step-mother: Anneliese Schwass of Germany, and his brothers: Fred Schwass (Elsie) of Germany, Walter Schwass (Renate) of Philadelphia and Wilfred Fohrmann (Almuth) and Sigurd Fohrmann (Barbara), all of Germany.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, 2335 Lower State Road, Doylestown, where the family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be held privately.
Published in The Intelligencer on June 18, 2019