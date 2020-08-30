Herman J. Anderson Jr. passed away peacefully at home. He was 89.
He was a lifetime member, commander and chief, treasurer and Santa of the McKeown Zane Post 1711 VFW.
The beloved husband of Claire B. Anderson of 64 years, he is survived by his three children, Mary Ann Alig (Dennis), Brigid Anderson Heyser and Joseph Anderson (Wendy). He was a loving grandfather to Jocelyn Lewis (Wayne), Samantha DeSantis, Kristin Smith, Nicholas DeSantis (Sarah) and Christopher Anderson, and an amazing great grandfather to Wayne D. Lewis Jr. and Lilyanna J. Lewis, aka "Noisy".
Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 820 N. Hills Ave., Glenside, PA 19038, where the visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wounded Warrior Project
would be appreciated.
John J. Bryers Funeral Home Inc.
