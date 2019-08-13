|
Hope (Cartwright) Llewellyn of Catawissa, Pa. passed away after a long fight with cancer on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 73.
Hope was the beloved wife of the late Robert; devoted mother of Brian Llewellyn (Terry), Blaine Llewellyn, Faith Llewellyn, and Noel Llewellyn; the loving grandmother of Andrew (Kathryn), Sydney (Sam), Jessica (Andy), and Melissa; and loving great grandmother of Brady.
She will be greatly missed by many family and close friends.
Interment services will be held at a later date.
Empirical contributions may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.
