Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for Hope Llewellyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hope Llewellyn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hope Llewellyn Obituary
Hope (Cartwright) Llewellyn of Catawissa, Pa. passed away after a long fight with cancer on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the age of 73.

Hope was the beloved wife of the late Robert; devoted mother of Brian Llewellyn (Terry), Blaine Llewellyn, Faith Llewellyn, and Noel Llewellyn; the loving grandmother of Andrew (Kathryn), Sydney (Sam), Jessica (Andy), and Melissa; and loving great grandmother of Brady.

She will be greatly missed by many family and close friends.

Interment services will be held at a later date.

Empirical contributions may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.

Decker Funeral Home,

Warminster

www.deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now