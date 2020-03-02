|
Horace H. Fisher, of Souderton, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Dorn) Jacoby Fisher for 18 years until her death in 2011 and the late Nancy (Fowler) Fisher for 37 years until her death in 1988. He was 93.
Born in Orwigsburg, he was a son of the late Kermit and Edna (Kimmel) Fisher.
Mr. Fisher was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
Following his return stateside, Horace earned a degree in Business Administration from Penn State University in 1951.
He had been employed for 14 years at Standard Press Steel, Jenkintown. Horace then worked in data processing for Eastern Rotorcraft, Doylestown for 18 years and in the payroll department of Penn Engineering, Danboro for four years before retiring.
Mr. Fisher had been a member of St. Peter's Tohickon United Church of Christ, Perkasie for over 20 years.
An avid golfer, Horace had especially loved beating Pastor Steve on the links. He also enjoyed doing Cryptoquote puzzles, playing bridge and Scrabble, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on TV.
Horace was a kind man with a gentle spirit.
Mr. Fisher is survived by his three daughters, Debra Fisher and her companion, Rich Thompson, of Quakertown, Donna J. Moyer and her husband, Arthur, of Perkasie, and Edna Kacerik and her husband, Jeffrey, of Quakertown; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three step-children, Dorene Gulden and her husband, Jere, of Telford, Ronald K. Jacoby, of Red Hill, and Jeffrey Jacoby and his wife, Holly, of Sellersville; a sister, Betty Deibert, of Elizabethtown; and two brothers, Robert Fisher and William Fisher, both of Orwigsburg.
In addition to his two wives, Horace was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Fisher.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in St. Peter's Tohickon United Church of Christ, 1050 Old Bethlehem Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Interment with military honors will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery (Applebachsville Cemetery), Quakertown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Fisher's name may be made to Delaware Valley Veterans Home, 2701 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.
