Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home
87 North Main Street
Sellersville, PA 18960-2327
215-257-4622
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's Tohickon United Church of Christ
1050 Old Bethlehem Road
PERKASIE, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Tohickon United Church of Christ
1050 Old Bethlehem Road
PERKASIE, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace H. Fisher


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace H. Fisher Obituary
Horace H. Fisher, of Souderton, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Dorn) Jacoby Fisher for 18 years until her death in 2011 and the late Nancy (Fowler) Fisher for 37 years until her death in 1988. He was 93.

Born in Orwigsburg, he was a son of the late Kermit and Edna (Kimmel) Fisher.

Mr. Fisher was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific Theater of Operations.

Following his return stateside, Horace earned a degree in Business Administration from Penn State University in 1951.

He had been employed for 14 years at Standard Press Steel, Jenkintown. Horace then worked in data processing for Eastern Rotorcraft, Doylestown for 18 years and in the payroll department of Penn Engineering, Danboro for four years before retiring.

Mr. Fisher had been a member of St. Peter's Tohickon United Church of Christ, Perkasie for over 20 years.

An avid golfer, Horace had especially loved beating Pastor Steve on the links. He also enjoyed doing Cryptoquote puzzles, playing bridge and Scrabble, and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune on TV.

Horace was a kind man with a gentle spirit.

Mr. Fisher is survived by his three daughters, Debra Fisher and her companion, Rich Thompson, of Quakertown, Donna J. Moyer and her husband, Arthur, of Perkasie, and Edna Kacerik and her husband, Jeffrey, of Quakertown; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three step-children, Dorene Gulden and her husband, Jere, of Telford, Ronald K. Jacoby, of Red Hill, and Jeffrey Jacoby and his wife, Holly, of Sellersville; a sister, Betty Deibert, of Elizabethtown; and two brothers, Robert Fisher and William Fisher, both of Orwigsburg.

In addition to his two wives, Horace was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Fisher.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in St. Peter's Tohickon United Church of Christ, 1050 Old Bethlehem Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, where a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Interment with military honors will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery (Applebachsville Cemetery), Quakertown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Fisher's name may be made to Delaware Valley Veterans Home, 2701 Southampton Road, Philadelphia, PA 19154.

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,

Sellersville

www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -