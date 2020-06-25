Howard "Chip" Ashford Jr.
Howard "Chip" Ashford Jr., born Sept. 23, 1946, died at his home in Wyndmoor, Pa. on June 20, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (James) Ashford, children and step-children, Gretchen (Ashford) McCole (Bernie), Kathlyn Ashford, Blessence Mills, Jerrell Moton and Jamal James, as well as his sister, Barbara Keagy. He was the grandfather of Christopher McCole, Vanessa McCole, Ava Gress, and Jerrell Moton Jr.

Chip was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Howard Ashford Sr.

Chip was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War as part of the ASA and NSA stationed in Bad Aibling, Germany. Chip was a part of the real estate industry most of his life to include a successful real estate appraisal business.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 25, 2020.
