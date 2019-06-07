Home

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Avenue
Ardsley, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
820 North Hills Avenue
Ardsley, PA
Howard J. Williams Jr. Obituary
Howard J. Williams Jr. of Abington, Pa. passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019. He was 77.

He was the beloved husband of Mary C. (McCormick), the loving father of Michele, Lynanne Bates (Mark), Kelley McBride (Michael), and Colleen Hill (Marvin), and the adored Pop Pop to 11 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

ASC Williams proudly served his country for 28 years total, both on Active Duty and as a Reservist with the United States Navy. Howard's community service involvement was numerous, including 42 years with the Roslyn Fire Company, Montgomery Hazmat Team, Irish Thunder Pipes & Drums, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Notre Dame Division #1, and the Men of Malvern. Before retiring in 2004, Howard was employed as a machinist with SPS Technologies.

Family and friends are invited to his viewing from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 10, at the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, 507 West Avenue, Jenkintown, Pa. A viewing will also be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., both at Queen of Peace Church, 820 North Hills Avenue, Ardsley, Pa. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Veterans Foundation at www.nvf.org/veterans-donations.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, Pa.

www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 7, 2019
