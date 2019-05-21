|
|
Howard Szmolko, formerly of Lahaska, Pa., a dedicated, generous and compassionate man, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.
Born July 10, 1936, Howard was a Master Woodworker and restorer of 18th century furniture. He was a passionate perfectionist that was proud and happy to pass-on his knowledge and craft. He was known for his reproduction of the 'Bucks County Windsor Chair' and his antiques restoration shop.
A big fan of Hank Williams, Marty Robbins and Patsy Cline, he enjoyed playing his guitar and singing their songs.
Howard was devoted to the Bahá'í Faith and their teachings. He took great joy in his pets, "The Barn" and Pumpkin Pie, and always saw the best in others.
He is survived by three nieces, two step children and their spouses.
Published in The Intelligencer on May 21, 2019