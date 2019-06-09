|
Howard T. Gathright, Esq. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was 84.
Howard was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Howard W. Gathright and Rose (McGurk) Gathright, and was preceded in death by his brother, Richard.
He is survived by his son, Gary Gathright, his daughter, Donna Cristino (John), and grandsons, Johnny Cristino and Gregory Cristino.
Howard was an accomplished attorney who practiced in Doylestown, Pa. He was a 1953 graduate of Northeast Catholic High School. He earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1957, where he played collegiate basketball, and a Juris Doctor from Temple University in 1963.
He was a partner at Pratt, Clark, Gathright & Brett Professional Corporation, Doylestown since 1964, and Gathright & Leonard, Doylestown since 1990.
Assistant District Attorney of Bucks County, Pa. 1966-1969. Solicitor Doylestown Township 1970-1975, New Hope Sewage Project of Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority 1971-1976, Board of directors Bean, Mason & Eyer, Doylestown. Board of directors 1970, President Bucks County Estate Planning Council 1972, Active Bucks County Emergency Health Council, Inc. 1977-1978. Appointed by governor to Bucks County Special Trial Court Nominating Commission 1987. Served in the United States Army 1957, United States Army Reserve 1958-1963. Member American Bar Association, Philadelphia Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, President Bucks County Bar Association 1986-1987, Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association, President Central Bucks Chamber of Commerce, Chairman, Board of Directors 1976, Man of Year 1975.
Services were held privately.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown, Pa.
www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 9, 2019