|
|
Howard William Gant of Ann's Choice in Warminster, Pa. passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the age of 92.
Howard was one of three children born to the late Howard S. Gant and Hannah R. (Steelman) Gant.
Howard's lovely and admired wife of 53 years, Jean Bernice Moxley, died in 2005.
He is survived by their son, Kenneth Reed Gant and his wife, Cynthia Ann (Henry), and their four children, Philip, Gregory, Zachary and Alyson. Howard is also survived by his late sister, Ruth (Gant) Spieker Jenkins' children, Barbara and William Spieker and their families, and by his sister-in-law, Ruth (Johnson) Gant, wife of his deceased brother, Donald, their children, Sharon and Cindy and their families.
Howard was a child of the Depression Era. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy at age 17, just prior to the end of World War II. In 1960, he started an "Independent Insurance Agency" from scratch, which was sold to a local bank over 30 years later. For over a dozen years, Howard was President of "Quaint Oak Building and Loan Association," which today is publicly traded "Quaint Oak Bank" with offices in Southampton, Allentown, New Britain and Philadelphia, with over 120 employees. His son, Kenneth, is on the Board of Directors.
In the mid 1980s, Howard and three friends formed "The Concert Company" to produce Rock Shows. Before selling to the "Electric Factory," over 100 shows were put on in the Philadelphia area.
Howard and Jean's main hobby for over 30 years was family genealogy with Jean becoming a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). In 2017, Howard's Family History Records were published, tracing many ancestral lines back to the 1600s and is on the shelves of many genealogical and historical societies including the Mormon Library in Salt Lake City, Utah and the New England Historical Society in Boston.
Howard was active in Scouting as a Scout, Explorer, Assistant Scoutmaster, Troop Committee Chairman, Cub Master and Merit Badge Counselor. His son and three grandsons all became Eagle Scouts.
One of Howard's joys was spending time at Pine Top Hunting Club in Pike County in the Poconos. Howard was also a so-so golfer and a decent league bowler for many years.
The viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the service at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel, 333 W. County Line Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery immediately after the service. Guests are invited back to Ann's Choice, Liberty Commons Clubhouse, 30000 Anns Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974 for refreshments and hors d'oeuvres.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Washington Crossing Council/BSA, One Scout Way, Doylestown, PA 18901, or Ann's Choice Benevolent Fund, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974, or to the .
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Warrington
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 17, 2020