Hubert Bowling, a resident of the Village of Neshaminy Falls, North Wales, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Originally from Manchester, Clay County, Kentucky, he made his home in Pennsylvania with his wife and family for 70 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Gerry, daughter, Suzanne Weir (Bill) of Lansdale, and son, Stephen Bowling of North Wales. He was blessed with two grandsons, Timothy (Yoshimi) and David (Kristen), and three great grandchildren, Haruka, Tomoki and Misaki.
He was a disabled veteran of World War II, serving as a paratrooper in the Pacific Theatre. He attended Keystone Fellowship Church and formerly First Baptist in Doylestown.
Friends and family are invited to attend Hubert's funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., where the viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Souderton Mennonite Home, 207 West Summit St., Souderton, PA 18964, or at www.livingbranches.org/donate.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site listed below.
Scanlin Funeral Home,
Chalfont
www.scanlinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 15, 2019