Hubert G. John
1935 - 2020
Hubert G. John passed peacefully in his Warminster, PA home on December 1, 2020, at the age of 85.
Born August 31, 1935 in Berlin, Germany, Hubert was the oldest child of Georg and Martha John (Wischert).
After earning his diploma as an electrician in Germany, he was employed at Siemens. Eventually, he immigrated to the United States and served in the United States Army. He later worked as an electrician for the pharmaceutical firm Merck in Upper Gwynedd, PA for close to 30 years.
Hubert was an avid cyclist, having raced as an amateur in Germany during his youth. As recently as this year, he could be seen riding a delivery tricycle around the Christ's Home adult community where he lived.
Hubert is survived by his wife of 56 years, Heidi. He is also survived by his two sons, Gregory (Donna) and Eric (Susanne) and his four grandchildren, Samantha, Luise, Eric and Julia. Hubert is also survived by a younger sister, Barbara, who resides in Berlin, Germany.
A private family ceremony will be held on Wednesday morning, December 9, 2020 at St. John Bosco Church, Hatboro, PA with interment to follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a small contribution to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, which provides care and hope to children.
Published in The Intelligencer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
