Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home
529 N York Rd
Hatboro, PA 19040
(215) 672-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubertina McMahon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubertina J. "Tina" McMahon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubertina J. "Tina" McMahon Obituary
Hubertina Josephina "Tina" McMahon passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the age of 72.

She was born May 8, 1947 in Heerlen, a city in the Netherlands. Tina, the first born of seven children, moved to the United States with her family as a teenager. She would later attend Bucks County Community College where she would meet her future husband of 46 years, Thomas J. McMahon Jr.

Tina lived for spending time with good friends and family and was generous with her love, her laughter and her smile. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, playing cards, spending weekends at the beach and watching her grandchildren play sports.

Known for her enduring kindness, her positive attitude and her warm, pleasant demeanor, Tina was the mother of Brigitte McMahon, Kristin McMahon-Roba (Joe), Kelly McMahon, and Thomas McMahon (Jessica), and was a devoted grandmother/Oma to Jackson and Cole Roba. She is also survived by siblings Peter Van Reymersdal, Kitty Sheehan, Trudy Appleton, Carol Amato, Harry Van Reymersdal, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and William Van Reymersdal, her brother, Hank, and her husband, Thomas J. McMahon Jr.

A truly thoughtful soul always eager to bring joy to others, Tina will be dearly missed.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in her memory from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, with a Funeral Liturgy starting at 6 p.m. A burial ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa. Attendees of the burial ceremony are asked to arrive promptly at 9:15 a.m. in order to travel to the burial site within the National Cemetery grounds.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the .

Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home,

Hatboro

www.plunkettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubertina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now