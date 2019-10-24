|
Hubertina Josephina "Tina" McMahon passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the age of 72.
She was born May 8, 1947 in Heerlen, a city in the Netherlands. Tina, the first born of seven children, moved to the United States with her family as a teenager. She would later attend Bucks County Community College where she would meet her future husband of 46 years, Thomas J. McMahon Jr.
Tina lived for spending time with good friends and family and was generous with her love, her laughter and her smile. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, playing cards, spending weekends at the beach and watching her grandchildren play sports.
Known for her enduring kindness, her positive attitude and her warm, pleasant demeanor, Tina was the mother of Brigitte McMahon, Kristin McMahon-Roba (Joe), Kelly McMahon, and Thomas McMahon (Jessica), and was a devoted grandmother/Oma to Jackson and Cole Roba. She is also survived by siblings Peter Van Reymersdal, Kitty Sheehan, Trudy Appleton, Carol Amato, Harry Van Reymersdal, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and William Van Reymersdal, her brother, Hank, and her husband, Thomas J. McMahon Jr.
A truly thoughtful soul always eager to bring joy to others, Tina will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather in her memory from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040, with a Funeral Liturgy starting at 6 p.m. A burial ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, Pa. Attendees of the burial ceremony are asked to arrive promptly at 9:15 a.m. in order to travel to the burial site within the National Cemetery grounds.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the .
