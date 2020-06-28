Hugh Ronald Rodgers, loving husband, brother, and father, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was 77.
Hugh was born Jan. 19, 1943, in Philadelphia, to Hugh and Margaret (Crowthers) Rodgers.
He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He received his Bachelor of Social Work degree from Temple University in 1971. Hugh worked for the Department of Parole as a Parole Agent for the state of Pennsylvania for 23 years. When he retired, he worked for Bucks County Children and Youth Services for 10 years.
Hugh, known to his family as "Ron" or "Ronnie," had a passion for children, reading, history, and telling jokes.
Hugh is survived by his wife of 49 years, Rachel Rodgers; daughters, Althea Tomlinson (Bill), Meg Rodgers, and Rosalien Rodgers; grandchildren, Josephine and Liam Tomlinson, Alexander Broggins, and Chelle Anne Rodgers; great grandchildren, Alexander Rodgers and Friech Galon. He also is survived by his brother, Ralph Rodgers (Rita) of South Carolina, stepbrother, Karl Kimbell (Beth), and stepsister, Marianne Seastrand (Mark); and numerous nieces and nephews. Hugh was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Margaret Rodgers.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial service at 9 a.m. Friday, July 3, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, followed by his interment with full military honors at 10:30 a.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to AWR360° at www.awr.org.
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Schneider Funeral Home,
Hatboro
www.schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on Jun. 28, 2020.