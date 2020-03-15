|
|
Ida Roman, a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She was 88.
Ida was born in Philadelphia, the daughter of Camillo and Antoinette Catanzaro.
She was a graduate of Peirce Junior College and held several administrative positions before marrying Nick and devoting her life to raising her family.
Ida loved gardening with her husband, Nick. She also loved creating pressed flower arrangements, receiving many blue ribbons and awards at both the Trevose and Philadelphia Flower Show.
Ida was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul parish, arranging flowers for the altar and church. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Ida is survived by her loving sons, John and his wife Kim, Jim, and Stephen, her cherished grandchildren, John and Jenna, and was preceded in death by her brother, her son, Mark, and her beloved husband of 61 years, Nicholas. Ida is also survived by her niece, nephews and their families.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the Delaware Valley Chapter of the , in memory of Nick, www.alz.org/delval/donate or to BARC Developmental Services, Inc., P.O. Box 470, 4950 York Road, Holicong, PA 18928
Campbell and Thomas Funeral Home of Richboro
www.campbellfh.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 15, 2020