On Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, Inge Neuhauser passed away peacefully in her sleep in Cary, N.C.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hans, to whom she was married for 56 years, and her son, Robert.



She is survived by her other son, John and his wife, Katie, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Inge was born in Abington and was a lifelong resident of the Philadelphia area until April 2017, when she relocated to North Carolina to be close to her son and his family. Inge was an only child, but easily made friends and lifelong acquaintances. She was blessed with having great neighbors in Hatboro, where she lived for 61 years.



Inge was born to German parents, Alfred Vogel and Gertrude Leder, and was proud of her German heritage. She was fluent in German and would write long letters in German to her relatives overseas. She loved cooking and entertaining and was a very social person. She and Hans enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed many joyous times in Waldeslust, their property in the mountains of Pennsylvania.



A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Whitemarsh Cemetery in Ambler.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Transitions Life Care in Raleigh, N.C.



