Robert W Snyder Funeral Home
327 Easton Rd
Riegelsville, PA 18077
(610) 749-2421
Memorial Gathering
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Irene Breiner Obituary
Irene Breiner passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown, Pa., where she had lived for over a year. She was 89.

She was reunited with her beloved husband of 66 years, Aloysius, with whom she longed to be since his passing in March of 2016. They resided their entire married life in Upper Black Eddy.

Born at home July 25, 1930, in New Jersey, Irene was the daughter of the late James and Laura (Pursell) Riegel. She was one of ten children.

She is survived by five children, Tom (Barbara), Edward (Nancy), Linda Graziano (Michael), Margaret Trouts, and Richard (Florence); six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and three of her ten siblings.

She retired in 1993, from Penn Engineering in Danboro, where she was employed for more than 26 years.

Irene's love was her family. Spending time with them made her happy. She held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she could never see enough. They all knew where her cookie jar was.

She had a devilish side and was quick witted. Her spirit will live on through the many cherished memories she has given us. ,For those memories we are so grateful.

She will be laid to rest in the Riegelsville Union Cemetery, alongside her late husband, Aloysius. Interment will be held privately. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Kisses for Kyle Foundation, c/o Sharon Snyder, 3959 Welsh Rd., Suite 315, Willow Grove, PA 19090 "in memory of Irene Breiner, great grandmother of pediatric cancer survivor Andrew Trouts."

Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home,

Riegelsville
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020
