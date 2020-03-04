|
|
Irene D. Hubbard of Ottsville, Pa. passed away at the Chandler Hall Hospice Facility on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was 87.
Born to the late Charles Denning and Irene (Moorhead) Dager, she was a resident of Hartsville and Bedminster, Pa.
Irene was a former Administrative Assistant in the Bucks County Court House's District Attorney's office for over 40 years. She loved the life of fashion and dining, and spending time with her dear husband.
She was the beloved wife to Stephen C. Hubbard; sister of Sally Wiley (Ben) and Debbie Hayner (George); loving pet owner of her kitty, Missy Hubbard; and cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Horsham, Pa.
Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.
Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home,
Doylestown
varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 4, 2020