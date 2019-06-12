|
|
Irvin M. Hunsberger Jr. of Tafton, Pa., and formerly of Warminster, Pa., passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019, at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton. He was 94.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Irvin was the beloved husband of the late Doris Mae Connery Hunsberger and the son of the late Irvin M. Sr. and Marguerite Taylor Hunsberger.
Irvin is survived by his loving children, Irvin M. Hunsberger III and his wife Isabel, Gary H. Hunsberger and his wife Carla, Steven M. Hunsberger and his wife Catherine, and Amy E. Hunsberger. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and sister, Joan Douglass.
Irvin served active duty in World War II with the 69th Infantry Division. He retired, in 1986, after 38 years with Fischer & Porter Co. of Warminster, Pa.
Irvin's family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until his memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, in the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. with Military Honors in Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Geno J. Merli Veteran's Center of Scranton, 401 Penn Avenue, Scranton, PA 18503.
www.fluehr.com
Published in The Intelligencer on June 12, 2019