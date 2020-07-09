Isabelle "Honey" (Henderson) Schaeffer of Doylestown passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
After fathering three boys, her dad exclaimed, "She's a honey!" when she was born. That name of endearment remained with her for her entire life.
She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick Stuart Schaeffer of Doylestown.
Born in May 1922 in Hartsville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Leon and Edna (Cloud) Henderson.
Preceding her in death were her brothers: Eugene, Herbert and Frank.
Honey graduated from Hatboro High School and attended business school, which was followed by employment with Bell Telephone, JJ Conroy Ford and Bartlett Tree Company. She later served as Executive Secretary to the President of Computer Hardware Consultants and Services until her retirement from full-time work. She then worked as a receptionist for the Bucks County Historical Society at the Mercer Museum in Doylestown. Also in her younger years she worked as a transcriptionist for Pearl S. Buck and James Michener and was a 50-year member of the Doylestown Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughter: Nancy Jo Schaeffer of Massachusetts and her son: Stuart Frederick Schaeffer, his wife, Roana, of North Wales; her granddaughters: Sarah (Schaeffer) Craven, her husband, Richard, of Doylestown and Adrianne Schaeffer of North Wales. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, three nieces and four nephews.
A private interment will be held at Whitemarsh Memorial Park. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions in honor of Christina Gelev, M.D. may be made in Isabelle's name to Mass General Hospital's The Division of General Internal Medicine's (DGIM) Primary Care Opportunities Fund in support of BostonHealthiest project (024320). Memorial gifts may be made online at giving.massgeneral.org
or mailed to: Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, Attn: Patrick Rooney, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.
Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,
Doylestownwww.reedandsteinbach.com