Isabelle Thomas of Warrington, Pa. passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Pa. She was 91.
Born in Camden, N.J. to the late Clarence Parsons and Rena (Albertson) Parsons, Isabelle resided in Brigantine, N.J. and Doylestown.
She was formerly employed as a teacher's aide in the North School of the Brigantine School District for 17 years, retiring in 1999.
Isabelle was a former volunteer of the Brigantine Historical Museum, and enjoyed gardening, reading, and doing puzzles.
She was the beloved wife for 43 years to the late Raymond W. Thomas; the devoted mother of Barbara Flanigan and husband, Charles, of Doylestown and Glenn Thomas of Glen Burnie, Md.; the dear sister of the late Mary, Doris, Pauline, Ruth, and Clarence "Bud" Parsons; loving grandmother of Cristin Peluso and husband, Jason; and caring great grandmother of Nathan Peluso. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Peggy Cochran.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, Pa. A graveside ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton, NJ 08087.
Published in The Intelligencer on July 10, 2019