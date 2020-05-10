Home

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home
87 North Main Street
Sellersville, PA 18960-2327
215-257-4622
J. David Rhoads Obituary
J. David Rhoads of Quakertown passed away in St. Luke's Hospital - Sacred Heart Campus, Allentown, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was 88.

He was the husband of Patricia Saeger.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late John Howard and Irene (Thomson) Rhoads. He was a graduate of Lansdale High School, Class of 1950.

Mr. Rhoads was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving as a Naval aviator for 30 years.

He was of the Episcopalian faith.

Always a jack of all trades, Mr. Rhoads enjoyed working on many electrical and carpentry projects. He spent many years in the painstaking, historically accurate restoration of his residence, aided by his association with the Bucks County Heritage Conservancy. He also was an avid reader.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Rhoads is survived by a sister, Joan R. Cressman, and four nephews, Colin, Kenneth, Peter, and Eric Cressman.

Funeral services are private. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Rhoads's name may be made to the , 1818 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or online at .

Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home,

Sellersville

www.steeleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 10, 2020
