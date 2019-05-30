|
|
J. Lester Schuster of Bedminster Township, Pa. passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Pine Run Community, Doylestown, Pa. He was 87.
He was the husband of JoAnn (Pearce) Schuster. The couple had celebrated their 66th Wedding Anniversary on Aug. 31, 2018.
Born in Bedminster Township, he was the son of the late Josiah and Mabel (Sellers) Schuster.
Lester was employed as an equipment operator for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Bucks County from 1956 until retiring in 1991. Following his retirement, he was employed as a driver for the Fred Beans Car Dealership, Doylestown. In his younger years, he worked on the Peyton Hinkle Chicken Farm.
He was an active member of Solomon's United Church of Christ, Perkasie, Pa., where he served as Deacon and Elder on the Church Consistory, as Youth Director, and as Sunday School Director over the years.
A member of the Grundsow Lodge, Lester volunteered with the Doylestown Meals on Wheels for 28 years. His interests included square dancing, gardening, camping and gospel music. An avid Philadelphia Phillies fan, he loved baseball.
Surviving with his wife are four children, Gary S. Schuster and his companion, Nancy, of Quakertown, David L. Schuster of Coopersburg, Pa., Karen S. Hund and her husband, Joseph, of Pipersville, Pa., and Sharon L. Sullivan and her companion, Erwin, of Dublin, Pa.; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruth Gantz of Perkasie.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph W. Schuster, and a sister in infancy.
His funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Solomon's United Church of Christ, 2990 Bedminster Rd., Perkasie, PA 18944, where family and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow in Kellers Church Cemetery, Kellers Church, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Solomon's United Church of Christ at the address mentioned above.
Bernard Suess Funeral Home,
606 Arch Street, Perkasie
www.suessfuneralhome.net
Published in The Intelligencer on May 30, 2019