Jacinta Detweiler Miller
Jacinta Detweiler Miller passed into the presence of her Savior, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, after battling dementia the last several years. She was 68 years old.

Cindi, as she was known to friends and family, grew up in Perkasie, graduating from Pennridge High School in 1969. She spent most of her adult life in the Bucks County area, raising her four children, and later enjoying a career in Real Estate.

Her children remember fondly many shared moments over tea, her love of nature and her gentleness and affection for her family.

Cindi loved reading, art and music. She particularly enjoyed singing and blessed many with the gift of her voice.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Shannon Jackson (Stephen) Lisa Steckiel (Benjamin), Nicole Potts (Jonathan), and James Scott, and her 17 grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 7 at Church of the Open Door, 1260 Fort Washington Ave., Fort Washington, PA, at 2 p.m.

Published in The Intelligencer on Nov. 5, 2020.
