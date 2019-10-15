|
Jack Leventhal passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.
Jack was born Dec. 15, 1923 in Utica, N.Y., where he spent most of his childhood. He began his college career at Rider College in 1941 and transferred to Boston University in 1942.
In early 1943 he began his military service and served in the U.S. Army Air Forces in Europe until World War II ended in 1945. When he returned, he finished his college years at Boston University, where he graduated in 1947. A year later he married Irene Gibber and eventually they lived in Lynn, Mass., where Jack was an accountant and worked with his father-in-law in a printing company named Century Press.
In 1954, after the printing company closed, Jack and Irene moved to Warrington, Pa., where Jack began his long successful career in the restaurant business. By 1960, Jack and his brother, Norman, were transforming the Warrington Motel, which their parents, Ann and David Leventhal, had started years earlier, into one of the longest standing businesses in the entire area. Jack worked tirelessly to grow the tiny diner with two counters and five booths into a facility that grew to accommodate over 1000 patrons at the same time between its restaurant, cocktail lounge and banquet facilities. Somehow, Jack found time to be the Bucks County Chairperson for the Easter Seals Buck a Cup campaign year after year and was instrumental in raising thousands of dollars each year along with his fellow Bucks County Restauranteurs to donate to the Easter Seals Society,
His efforts did not go unnoticed by his peers. In 1989 he was elected President of the Philadelphia Delaware Valley Restaurant Association and in 1990 Jack was named "Restauranteur of The Year."
Jack was an amazing caregiver to his wife Irene for more than two decades after she suffered a stroke. He was lucky enough to find the second love of his life after Irene's passing. He married Marilyn Kirsch, a longtime friend of the family, and they spent 15 wonderful years together before her passing.
He was the beloved husband of the late Irene (Gibber) and the late Marilyn (Shandroff); devoted father of Judi Fisher (Neil) and Robert Leventhal (Jane); dear brother of Norman Leventhal and Vida Klein; loving grandfather of Scott Fisher (Janna), Adam Fisher (Rebecca), Jen Esser (Paul), and Jay Leventhal (Aly); and loving great grandfather of Mayah and Blake Fisher.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral service starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North, 310 Second Street Pike, Southampton, Pa. Interment will be in King David Memorial Park.
Shiva will be observed the home of Judi and Neil Fisher.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Israel Guide Dog Center, 968 Easton Rd., Suite H, Warrington, PA 18976.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks Suburban North,
Southampton, Pa.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 15, 2019