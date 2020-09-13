Jack McKenna passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family, his dog, and grandparents, listening to them read texts and emails from his friends and family from all over the country.
Jack was diagnosed in late 2019 with a midline glioma brain tumor, a cancer with no cure. He pursued experimental treatment under exceptional, caring doctors at New York University-Langone, and donated his body so they could continue their research to fight the deadly cancer.
In April, a few weeks after returning from college to quarantine at home, Jack suffered a stroke, paralyzing his left side and limiting his speech. He worked all summer, doing physical therapy every single day and often twice daily, to regain mobility with much success and had hopes of returning to college this autumn, but the tumor progressed rapidly in the past few weeks.
Eamon Jack McKenna was born July 30, 1998, in New York City, and lived his entire life in Solebury Township, Pa. He loved his time at Germantown Academy, where he was a student through middle school; he finished high school at hometown New Hope-Solebury with his childhood friends. After a gap year where he diligently fought through mental health issues, Jack attended the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in History, hoping to someday teach and coach high school students.
A gifted all-around athlete, Jack placed in national tournaments as a youth wrestler and played on youth travel baseball and soccer teams. However, his true love was football. He was a student of the game and loved its history. In 5th grade, he announced that he was going to name his son "Alan Ameche McKenna" and he named his first dog "Peyton" after his favorite player. During his time on the NHS Lions, Jack was the first player to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, caught the winning catch in the Bristol game to clinch the BAL conference title, and was named Conference Offensive MVP. He emerged from a rigorous try-out process to become a three-time selection to USA Football's National Team while in high school, and was recruited to play in college by a number of DIII teams.
Jack was a quiet extrovert and loved nothing more than being a part of a group. Music festivals, house parties off-campus, tailgating before Pitt games, or arguing politics with friends or family while watching basketball were times he was the happiest. He relied on his endless supply of bravery as his struggles with depression and anxiety were daily battles that he willed himself to overcome in order to spend time among the people he cared about.
He often hid his superior intellect, quietly listening to others debate then coming in with a precisely timed, fully accurate comment to shut down any argument. Jack loved literature, especially fantasy and historical fiction, and had dreams of writing a novel as well as plans to write a mini-series with his brother.
Jack accepted that his cancer limited his future, but had hoped to feed his love of travel with a few more trips before the stroke took away that possibility. Since a young child, travel was a priority for him, both with his family and also on his own, alternating outdoor trips to places like Alaska, Belize, and Guatemala with urban adventures to places such as Amsterdam, Dublin, and Paris – his favorite cities. In between, he voyaged to Tanzania, Peru, and Morocco. He was sad that he never got to visit Japan, which was next on his list, or return to Rome with Owen and Fiona on a siblings-only trip.
Jack leaves behind his parents, Christy and Kevin McKenna, his brother, Owen, and sister, Fiona, as well as his grandparents, Jim and Nancy Hale, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to Jack's Life Celebration from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, Pa., and to participate in his funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider supporting First Descents (firstdescents.org
), an organization that focuses on young adults with cancer, or to The Youth Mental Health Project (ymhproject.org
), which helps young adults with mental illness.
To share your fondest memories of Jack, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
