Jack McKenna passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2020, surrounded by his immediate family, his dog, and grandparents, listening to them read texts and emails from his friends and family from all over the country.

Jack was diagnosed in late 2019 with a midline glioma brain tumor, a cancer with no cure. He pursued experimental treatment under exceptional, caring doctors at New York University-Langone, and donated his body so they could continue their research to fight the deadly cancer.

In April, a few weeks after returning from college to quarantine at home, Jack suffered a stroke, paralyzing his left side and limiting his speech. He worked all summer, doing physical therapy every single day and often twice daily, to regain mobility with much success and had hopes of returning to college this autumn, but the tumor progressed rapidly in the past few weeks.

Eamon Jack McKenna was born July 30, 1998, in New York City, and lived his entire life in Solebury Township, Pa. He loved his time at Germantown Academy, where he was a student through middle school; he finished high school at hometown New Hope-Solebury with his childhood friends. After a gap year where he diligently fought through mental health issues, Jack attended the University of Pittsburgh, majoring in History, hoping to someday teach and coach high school students.

A gifted all-around athlete, Jack placed in national tournaments as a youth wrestler and played on youth travel baseball and soccer teams. However, his true love was football. He was a student of the game and loved its history. In 5th grade, he announced that he was going to name his son "Alan Ameche McKenna" and he named his first dog "Peyton" after his favorite player. During his time on the NHS Lions, Jack was the first player to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, caught the winning catch in the Bristol game to clinch the BAL conference title, and was named Conference Offensive MVP. He emerged from a rigorous try-out process to become a three-time selection to USA Football's National Team while in high school, and was recruited to play in college by a number of DIII teams.

Jack was a quiet extrovert and loved nothing more than being a part of a group. Music festivals, house parties off-campus, tailgating before Pitt games, or arguing politics with friends or family while watching basketball were times he was the happiest. He relied on his endless supply of bravery as his struggles with depression and anxiety were daily battles that he willed himself to overcome in order to spend time among the people he cared about.

He often hid his superior intellect, quietly listening to others debate then coming in with a precisely timed, fully accurate comment to shut down any argument. Jack loved literature, especially fantasy and historical fiction, and had dreams of writing a novel as well as plans to write a mini-series with his brother.

Jack accepted that his cancer limited his future, but had hoped to feed his love of travel with a few more trips before the stroke took away that possibility. Since a young child, travel was a priority for him, both with his family and also on his own, alternating outdoor trips to places like Alaska, Belize, and Guatemala with urban adventures to places such as Amsterdam, Dublin, and Paris – his favorite cities. In between, he voyaged to Tanzania, Peru, and Morocco. He was sad that he never got to visit Japan, which was next on his list, or return to Rome with Owen and Fiona on a siblings-only trip.

Jack leaves behind his parents, Christy and Kevin McKenna, his brother, Owen, and sister, Fiona, as well as his grandparents, Jim and Nancy Hale, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to Jack's Life Celebration from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, Pa., and to participate in his funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider supporting First Descents (firstdescents.org), an organization that focuses on young adults with cancer, or to The Youth Mental Health Project (ymhproject.org), which helps young adults with mental illness.

To share your fondest memories of Jack, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Leaver/Cable of Buckingham

www.lifecelebration.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
SEP
19
Service
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Funeral services provided by
Leaver-Cable Funeral Home
4886 York Rd
Buckingham, PA 18912
(215) 794-7696
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
9 entries
September 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences to your family. Remembering Jack as a sweet, young, determined soccer player on Solebury Storm travel team. A terrible loss to our community and all the lives never touched by Jack's promising future. Wishing you strength and love during this most difficult time.
Maggie, Rick, and Oren Depp
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
The MacDowell boys are heartbroken, they thought of Jack like a brother, Jack was so patient and helpful Kel's first year playing lacrosse, and Jay has so many fond fond memories of his fun times with Jack, particularly their trip to West Virginia University together to visit Jay's cousin and join the football game festivities. Jack will stay in our hearts always, with love, Jay, Kel, Doug and Lisa MacDowell
Lisa MacDowell
Friend
September 5, 2020
Our hearts go out to all of the Mc Kenna family. Jack was so very special. Our Sympathies and Condolences for all of you. ☦
Frances Valentino
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
On behalf of the Compassio Committee and the Dartmouth Class of 1986, we extend our most heartfelt sympathies to our dear classmate, Christy, and the entire McKenna family.

Jack was a fine young man who is gone too soon. His memory, and smile, will live on with us forever. May he Rest In Peace and May God bless and watch over his family.

With all our love,
Harry Carrel, Kelly Keller, Lynn Tracy Nerland, and the Compassio Committee of the Dartmouth College Class of 1986
Harry Carrel
Classmate
September 4, 2020
Our deepest condolences to The McKenna Family on Jacks passing. All my kids went to school with Jack at New Hope-Solebury. My son was a Freshman on the football team when Jack ran for 1,000yds - the school's first; that was so exciting & we will never forget that or Jack. He was truly a gem of a person. RIP #24
Carole Borys
Acquaintance
September 4, 2020
Jack was clearly a soul who touched everyone he met. I've watched him grow up from afar and grieve his loss with his family and friends. Christy, we are with you. Love, Karyn July98Moms
Karyn-Siobh&#225;n Robinson
Friend
September 3, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to this young man . So sorry for your loss ! Prayers for God's comfort for the family . Linda Masterson, a high school classmate of Nancy Hale, Senath ,Mo. Blessings and strength for you all!
Linda Masterson
Family Friend
September 3, 2020
Sending heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the McKenna family. Jack was such a great kid and will be sorely missed in our community. May God bless you and give you comfort during this most difficult time.
Dan, Lanette, Danny & Blake Doherty
Family Friend
September 3, 2020
Jack impacted so many lives. I will never forget his compassion and his closeness to family. He lived his life in a way that should inspire us all; not a minute wasted.
Traci Ketchum
Family
