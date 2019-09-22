|
|
Jack N. Ross Jr. passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the age of 75.
Jack lived in Winter Haven, Florida and was originally from Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of Hatboro-Horsham High School.
He was the loving husband of Carol Bateman Ross, and is survived by his daughter, Beverly Dunn (Brian), his son, Jack A. Ross, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jack is also survived by two sisters, Norma (Ross) Evangelista and Shirley (Ross) Fiore (Joe).
His memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Christ's Home Clubhouse, 120 Shepherd's Way (off Norristown Road), Warminster, PA 18974, with a visitation starting at 1 p.m.
Donations in Jack's name to Lions District 14A Charitable Foundation, marked for Diabetes Awareness and mailed to PDG Don Richardson, 510 Blooming Glen Dr., Perkasie, PA 18944, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Intelligencer on Sept. 22, 2019