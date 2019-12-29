Home

Jack Schiller Obituary
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Jack Schiller on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was 91.

Jack was the beloved husband of Doris Schiller; the devoted father of Lee Schiller; the brother of Richard M. Schiller (Judy), Gerald Schiller (Esther), and Charlotte Blatt (the late Raymond); and the uncle of Bruce Blatt (Lynne), Barbara Foreman (Stewart), Rebecca Silverstein (Kenneth), Greg Schiller (Dawn), Lisabeth Schiller, and Rachelanne Gladden.

He served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1948. Jack was a member of the Bucks County Wood Turners and had pieces displayed in the Works in Wood at the New Hope Art Center for a number of years.

He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Phillies.

Relatives are invited to his funeral service at 12 p.m. precisely on Sunday, Dec. 29, at Roosevelt Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy., Trevose, PA 19053. Interment is private for family only.

Contributions in his name may be made to a .





Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 29, 2019
