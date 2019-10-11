|
Jacob E. Bradley passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was 80.
Jack, as he was known, was the beloved husband of the late Alice M. Bradley, with whom he had shared 51 years of marriage.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., a son of the late William and Anna Bradley.
Jack attended North East High School in Philadelphia and served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Dashiell destroyer. While in the Navy he was trained as a welder, working on submarine parts and continued to use his skills as a commercial welder until he retired.
Jack enjoyed cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, watching old cowboy movies and eating shrimp and barbecue ribs.
He is survived by his children, John Bradley, Janet Cole (Nathan), and June Elliott, five grandchildren, Leah, Allison, Andrew, Tyler and Megan, and three great grandchildren, Amber Star, Zachary and Jazmine.
Jack was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Patrone, and two brothers, William and Robert Bradley.
Relatives and friends will be received by his family after 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, followed by his memorial service at 4 p.m., at the Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro. His interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 5000 Wissahickon Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19101-2938, or through the website, www.dav.org.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 11, 2019