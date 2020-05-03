Home

POWERED BY

Services
Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
1801 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 659-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Snipes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob E. Snipes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob E. Snipes Obituary
Jacob Edward Snipes, originally of Meadowbrook, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home in California. He was 24.

He is survived by his parents, Edward and Paula Snipes; his brother, Thomas; his grandmother, Betty Neff; his aunts and uncles, Janet, Jeanne, Larry, Dennis (Dorothy), and Glenn; and his cousins, Matthew and Josh.

Jacob was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a Master's degree in Computer Engineering. After graduation, he moved to California to work for Sony as a Software Engineer.

Jacob enjoyed hiking and traveling. He loved music, and was a talented singer and pianist. He also enjoyed baking and playing video games.

Services are being held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.

Craft/Givnish Funeral Home,

Abington

www.craftgivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Craft-Givnish Funeral Home of Abington, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -