Jacob Edward Snipes, originally of Meadowbrook, Pa., passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his home in California. He was 24.
He is survived by his parents, Edward and Paula Snipes; his brother, Thomas; his grandmother, Betty Neff; his aunts and uncles, Janet, Jeanne, Larry, Dennis (Dorothy), and Glenn; and his cousins, Matthew and Josh.
Jacob was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a Master's degree in Computer Engineering. After graduation, he moved to California to work for Sony as a Software Engineer.
Jacob enjoyed hiking and traveling. He loved music, and was a talented singer and pianist. He also enjoyed baking and playing video games.
Services are being held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001.
Craft/Givnish Funeral Home,
Abington
www.craftgivnish.com
Published in The Intelligencer on May 3, 2020