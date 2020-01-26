|
|
Jacob R. Schulberger Jr. of Ottsville passed away suddenly on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at his residence. He was 77.
He was the loving husband of the late Kay (Whittle) Schulberger.
Born in Ottsville, he was the son of the late Jacob R. Schulberger Sr. and Helen Schulberger. Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era.
Jack was employed as a chemical engineer for Cabot Corporation.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #4545 and had been deemed a 4th degree knight and a member of the Trevose Trotters Hunting Club.
In his free time, Jack enjoyed keeping his yard immaculate with his John Deere tractor and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his two children, Ron Schulberger (Mary) and Brenda Clark (Keith), three grandchildren, Matthew, Randy, and Toby, three sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack's services will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Shelly Funeral Home, 5930 Easton Rd., Plumsteadville, PA 18947. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Shelly Funeral Home,
Plumsteadville
www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 26, 2020