Jacqueline E. Fuller of Doylestown passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at peace. She was 83 years old and the wife for 60 years to the late Harlan Fuller.
Born in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Blanch Curtis Smith.
Jacqueline spent her early years in Lyons, New York, having graduated from Lyons High School in 1954. She then went on to Russell Sage College in Troy, New York, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.
In 1958 Jacqueline married Harlan I. Fuller and moved to Sidney, New York. Jacqueline and Harlen had two children and in 1970 the family moved to Doylestown.
Jacqueline was a loving wife to Harlan and a devoted mother to her son, Matthew and her late daughter, Stephanie Fuller. She was blessed with two grandchildren, Allyson Fuller and Gavin Fuller, who she loved and laughed with, enjoying many times with. She always put a smile on their faces.
She will be missed and always remembered by her surviving family.
Published in The Intelligencer on Oct. 13, 2019