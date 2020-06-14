Jacqueline E. "Jackie" James, of Jamison, passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020. She was 92 years young and the beloved wife of the late Thomas James who passed in 1999.She was the loving mother and is survived by her three daughters: Gail McSparran (John); Nancy Muller (Chuck) and Eileen James (Margaret Hutchinson). She is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, whom she adored.Early on Jackie was a telephone operator for Johns Manville Company and later Bell Telephone. After her husband retired, she returned to work in the Duck and Bunny room at Children's Village of Doylestown Hospital. Following her retirement, she continued to volunteer "rocking the babies" until 2019.Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, 1 Corinthians 13:13, "and now these three remain: Faith, Hope and Love, but the greatest of these is Love."Jackie served as a Girl Scout leader for more than ten years. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she served on the altar guild, was the calligrapher for all baptismal certificates, was a member of the banner club and social ministry team. She was a 38-year (more than five thousand hours) volunteer at Doylestown Hospital where she shared her calligraphy talents scripting signs, certificates and place cards for the annual volunteer luncheon. She was "Mr. Yuk," traveling to area elementary schools to perform the puppet show for the poison prevention program, and later with the sibling visitation program, she assisted Big Brothers/Sisters as they met for the first time with their newest family member.The family would like to thank the Bayada Hospice nurses and especially Ellie for the care of their mother during these past eight months.A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.Memorial contributions in Jacqueline's name may be made to: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2100 Old York Road, Jamison, PA 18929.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown