Jacqueline M. Lawhead
Jacqueline M. Lawhead of Chalfont passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was 31.

Born in Philadelphia, Jacqueline was the loving wife of Zackery P. Lawhead. She is survived by her truly beloved son, Gunnar J. Lawhead, her cherished parents, John P. and Mary A. Kinney, her brother, Christopher J. Kinney, and loving in-laws, Kimberly A. and Bernard P. Griesel Jr. and Phillip E. Lawhead, as well as many loved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Adventure was a big part of her life. Skydiving, flying a plane, and trips around the world were some of her greatest passions. Her other passion was sharing her smile, laughter, and kindness with everyone she met. Her caring and love was infectious and everyone felt it.

The most important part of Jacqueline's life was her son, Gunnar. Being a loving mother came easy to her. There was nothing that meant more to her then cuddling up with Gunnar, giving him hugs and kisses, and watching Christmas movies.

Friends and family are invited to attend her viewings from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 7, at Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 East Butler Ave., Chalfont, Pa., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 8, at the Nativity of our Lord Church, 625 West Street Road, Warminster, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Beulah Cemetery. Please remember to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations to NORD: National Organization of Rare Diseases in Jacqueline's name may be made at rarediseases.org/donate.

Published in The Intelligencer on Jul. 7, 2020.
