Jacqueline R. (Fisher) Czerniakowski of Sterling, Mass., formerly of Brewster, Mass. and Doylestown, Pa., died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass. She was 80.
Born in Neptune, N.J., she was the daughter of Charles and Marjorie (Hyers) Fisher. She lived in Doylestown for 26 years, Brewster for 20 years and Sterling for the last nine years.
Jacqueline graduated from Manasquan High School in New Jersey with the Class of 1958. Her kind and compassionate spirit motivated her to pursue a career in nursing and she earned her Nursing degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in Jersey City, N.J. in 1961. Jacqueline went on to work as a Registered Nurse at Jersey City Medical Center for several years.
Jacqueline married the love of her life, Edward A. Czerniakowski, 56 years ago. The couple lived in Doylestown for many years, where they raised their family and leave many dear friends. They later moved to Brewster, where they lived for 20 years and owned and operated The Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod for five wonderful years. While living in Brewster, Jacqueline also worked as Manager of Ed's dental practice for eight years. She was a member of Our Lady of the Cape Church in Brewster, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, volunteer driver and as a member of the Martha Ministry.
After moving to Sterling, Jacqueline became an active member of Saint Richard of Chichester Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. For many years Jacqueline enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels alongside her beloved Ed. Above all she cherished her family and was her grandchildren's greatest cheerleader at all of their sporting events.
Jacqueline will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband, Edward A. Czerniakowski of Sterling; her daughters, Donna Hackley and her husband, Steve of Boston, Lora Clay of White River Junction, Vt. and Sharon Fitzpatrick and her husband, Sean, of Sterling; her brother, Charles Fisher and his wife, Kathy, of Merrilleville, Ind.; and her seven grandchildren, Hannah and Cara Hackley, Nicholas and Nathan Clay, and Erin, Annie, Maegan Fitzpatrick.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Czerniakowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial honoring and celebrating Jacqueline's life will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Saint Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling, MA 01564. Due to restrictions on attendance due to COVID 19, the family requests that you RSVP to the family in advance if you are planning on attending the Mass. Burial will be private.
Please follow St. Richard of Chichester's Facebook page for the live streaming of Jackie's funeral service on Monday, Sept. 21: www.facebook.com/saintrichardsterling
.
Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center,
Sterling, Mass.www.milesfuneralhome.com