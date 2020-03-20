|
|
Jacquelyn M. Cooper, formerly of Glenside and Abington, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home.
She was a beloved mother of Christine Anne (Tamar Sherer) and Beth Lynn Miller (Jeffrey), and grandmother to Amy, Andrew and Bradley.
Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Cooper, and daughter, Amy.
She attended Abington High School and Taylor Business School in Philadelphia.
Services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Hwy. North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
John R. Freed Funeral Home,
Glenside, Pa.
www.freedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Mar. 20, 2020