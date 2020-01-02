|
|
Jake Oliver Urich, of Quakertown, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, from severe bone infections arising from open wounds. He was 26.
Born June 26, 1993 in Sellersville, he was a son of Ray "Butch" Urich, Jr., and the late Kathleen (Mahoney) Urich.
Jake was always extremely active, since a young child he loved riding his dirt bike, snowboard, skateboard and snowmobile. He loved anything with a motor!
Jake was a 2012 graduate of Pennridge High School and continued his education at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, receiving a degree in Heavy Equipment Construction Technology, in 2014. From there Jake worked for H.L. Wiker, Lancaster, and then T.S. Hess & Sons Excavating, Pipersville.
Jake easily added new friends wherever he went and still maintained his old ties. Jake faced challenges in life from the beginning.
Born with a heart condition he spent the first few months in his life in St. Christopher's Hospital for Children. Later as a young teen, having to have a pacemaker put in to help control his heart rate. Jake was always a fighter and kept his sense of humor. He was always ready with a joke to crack and a story to tell. He was known to all for his big smile and his even bigger heart.
In 2017, Jake was involved in a motorcycle accident, leaving him a paraplegic. Life was not an easy road for Jake since his accident, but despite his paralysis he moved forward, even learning to drive again in a modified car, outfitted with hand controls, as well as frequently kayaking at Lake Nockamixon.
Unfortunately, Jake's health declined, and we were given the news in mid-October that wounds he acquired as an indirect result from being a paraplegic were so severe that his life here with us was very limited. He took the devastating news with the strength he has always exhibited, and spent his final days making the best out of the time he has left with the people he loved and cared about the most.
His family would like to thank the staff at the St. Luke's Hospice House, in Bethlehem, where Jake spent the final two months of his life. The bond that his caregivers created with him was nothing short of amazing. They cared for him as if he were their own. Because of the tremendous care for Jake, his family has no doubt that his life was extended, and he was able to spend one last Thanksgiving and Christmas with them, making memories. His family would also like to thank the staff for the comfort and support they provided them as well. They will be forever grateful.
Jake loved his two young children, his family and his abundance of friends. He will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate to know him.
In addition to his father, Jake is survived by his four year-old son Grayson, two year-old daughter Gemma, their mother Shannon Claggett, and his brothers Dean & Cole Urich. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road, Doylestown, PA 18902.
A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Burial will be private at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution for the children's future can be made to any BB&T bank. Please make checks payable to Grayson Urich or Gemma Urich. To sign the online guestbook, visit the website below.
Naugle Funeral and Cremation
www.NaugleFCS.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Jan. 2, 2020