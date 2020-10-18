James A. Cassidy III of Upper Black Eddy passed away after a 22-year battle with ALS Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 54.Jim was the beloved husband of Lisa Cassidy. The couple had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in August.Born in Quantico, Va., he was the son of Judith and James A. Cassidy Jr. of Blue Bell, Pa.A U.S. Army veteran, Jim proudly served his country from 1984 to 1987. He was a Green Beret assigned to 1st Special Forces at Fort Lewis, Wash. He served in the Army Reserves from 1987 until 1991.Jim was a gifted artist who was able to still paint using nothing but his eyes.He was a lover of all things outdoors. He shared his love of nature and history with his family, friends and nurses. Everyone learned so much from him. Besides his boys, he leaves behind a legacy of amazing nurses, who he helped train. Jim would not have had his quality of life without his Bayada nurses and nursing students.In addition to his wife, Lisa, Jim is survived by his two sons, Ryan Cassidy and Tim Cassidy; his parents, Jim and Judy Cassidy; and two sisters, Sheila Maguire (Paul) and Maureen Gillespie (Gerry). He is also survived by his sister-in- law, Lynne Harding (Dave), a brother-in-law, Don Finney, a niece and five nephews.Due to Covid-19 there will not be a memorial service. Please see the Jim Cassidy Memorial Page on Facebook. Please be sure to add your stories and pictures of Jim on this page.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to: Hope Loves Company, P.O. Box 931, Pennington, NJ 08534.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Shelly Funeral Home,Plumsteadville