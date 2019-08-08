Home

James A. Kreschollek

James A. Kreschollek Obituary
James A. "Jim" Kreschollek of Nockamixon Township passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital. He was 76.

Jim was the beloved husband of Patricia Kreschollek. The couple would have celebrated their 56th anniversary in September.

Born in Doylestown, he was the son of the late Harry and Rebie (Cornell) Kreschollek. He graduated from Central Bucks, Class of 1960, and later was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard over a period of six years.

Jim was employed as a sheet metal fabricator for AEL Industries in Colmar, Pa., for 35 years. After retiring from AEL, Jim enjoyed driving for the shuttle service at Fred Beans for several years.

In his free time, Jim and Pat enjoyed seeing their grandchildren participate in sports and musical activities. He was also a fan of the Eagles and Phillies. Jim coached little league for his sons' teams and was president of the Palisades Sports Booster Club. He was also an avid fisherman throughout his entire life.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his son, Drew, and grandchildren, Dane and Gavin, and his son, Brad, daughter-in-law, Christine, and grandchildren, Helen, Keith and Henry.

To honor Jim's love of Lake Nockamixon, his family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Nockamixon Picnic Pavilion #1 for an informal celebration of his life. To request directions, please send an email to [email protected]

In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations for a memorial bench in Jim's name at Lake Nockamixon. To make a donation, please make checks payable to PPFF, note in memo "FONSP Jim Kreschollek." Donations may be sent to Friends of Nockamixon State Park, 1542 Mountain View Dr., Quakertown, PA 18951.

To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home web site below.

Shelly Funeral Home,

Plumsteadville

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Aug. 8, 2019
