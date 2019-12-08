|
|
James A. Minnick of Warminster passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 86.
James is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria (Werzinsky); loving children, James Minnick Jr. (Susan), Barbara Minnick, Gloria Keehn (Walter), and Brian Minnick (Jessica); three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Hepler, and a brother, David Minnich. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to share in James' Life Celebration at 9:30 a.m. followed by his funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Abington Hospital Hospice, 1200 Old York Road, Abington PA, 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/donate, would be greatly appreciated.
Decker/Givnish Life
Celebration Home,
Warminster
deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019