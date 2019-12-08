Home

POWERED BY

Services
Decker Funeral Home
216 York Road
Warminster, PA 18974
215-675-2070
Resources
More Obituaries for James Minnick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Minnick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Minnick Obituary
James A. Minnick of Warminster passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 86.

James is survived by his beloved wife, Gloria (Werzinsky); loving children, James Minnick Jr. (Susan), Barbara Minnick, Gloria Keehn (Walter), and Brian Minnick (Jessica); three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Hepler, and a brother, David Minnich. He also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to share in James' Life Celebration at 9:30 a.m. followed by his funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 605 Street Road, Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Abington Hospital Hospice, 1200 Old York Road, Abington PA, 19001 or online at give.abingtonhealth.org/donate, would be greatly appreciated.

Decker/Givnish Life

Celebration Home,

Warminster

deckerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Intelligencer on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -